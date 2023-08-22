LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side came close to pulling off another upset on the weekend over Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The side worked tirelessly all game against the fourth-placed Demons, going down by just seven goals, 51-44 at the final whistle.
It was a solid performance from the Crows, who had beaten the side earlier in the season.
While disappointed not to go out with a win in their last game of 2023, the team can hold its head high in knowing they have pushed and challenged throughout the year, often during times of adversity.
It has been a tough season on court for Leeton-Whitton's netballers, with just the under 17s making it through to this year's finals series, which gets started this weekend.
Lower grade results:
A reserve: Collingullie 51 d Leeton-Whitton 48
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 40 d Collingullie 31
C grade: Leeton-Whitton 33 d Collingullie 22
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 55 d Collingullie 35
