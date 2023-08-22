WORK on one of Leeton's major arterial roads is back in action.
The rehabilitation project on Canal Street has re-started after the first stage took place in April.
The road is part of Leeton's heavy vehicle bypass, with the roadwork aiming to ensure a smoother and safer commute for drivers, as well as road trains and trucks.
The work is scheduled to run until mid-December.
During this time, Leeton Shire Council will be undertaking extensive measures to enhance the road conditions, which involves digging out and replacing the old road and substituting it with a new, high-quality surface.
While it can't be completely avoided, council has said it will endeavour to keep dust pollution to a minimum.
Residents have been asked not to park on the service lane during the day from 7am to 5pm between the Irrigation Way/Wamoon Ave intersection and Market Road.
This will help with construction activities and maintaining a safe environment for all road users.
Mayor Tony Reneker said the full project value was $2.07 million, which is being funded by the NSW government's Fixing Local Roads program.
Council is contributing $307,000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our community during this essential road rehabilitation," councillor Reneker said.
"Upon completion, Canal Street will witness significant improvements, allowing for a more comfortable and secure journey for all.
"Thanks to the improved road surface, residents will also benefit from less road noise."
The rehabilitation project has been planned to avoid any total road closures.
Instead, council will implement traffic control measures to ensure a continuous flow of traffic in both directions.
Drivers are urged to follow the guidance provided by traffic lights and traffic controllers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.