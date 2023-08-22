"HOMELESSNESS is not just an issue in the city - it's here on our doorstep".
Those are the words of Michelle Kilgower, the program manager for homelessness services with The Salvation Army in the Murrumbidgee area.
As part of Homelessness Week earlier this month, Ms Kilgower and her team were out and about in Leeton, Narrandera and Griffith in a bid to have conversations with residents and businesses to make them more aware of the issue in this area.
It is hoped by having these conversations, ideas and thoughts will come together to find proactive solutions to assist people in the Murrumbidgee area.
"People definitely were interested when we told them the number of people who are homeless across the three towns," Ms Kilgower said.
"Others would say 'where are they, I don't see them?' and that's where we could then have the conversation about how people might be in temporary accommodation, they might be couch surfing or they try and keep hidden because they fear for their belongings.
"Some still think we don't have a problem because we don't have people sleeping on the street like they are in cities, but it is indeed a real problem here."
There are many reasons why people in regional NSW and across the country may be homeless.
This includes domestic and family violence, mental health, sudden life changes and the ever-increasing cost of living.
Only six per cent of people who are homeless are sleeping on the streets, which is why this "hidden" problem deserves more attention and awareness to assist in creating real solutions, according to Ms Kilgower.
"It is such an important issue, it's been a horrible year for people and it's getting worse," she said.
"As a service we want to highlight that we are here to help. We will work with people if they are at risk of losing their home, we will work with people who are homeless.
"We can help to increase skills and abilities because all of that is linked in as well.
"We want to keep having these conversations with the community as well.
"We all need to be proactive in this space to help each other."
