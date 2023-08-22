A SHORT-STAFFED Leeton United women's side had to settle for a draw following a solid day of play on the weekend.
Leeton's Madden Shield team travelled to take on Tolland Blue at Kessler Park with 11 players.
They did start the game strong, with many early chances, but were unable to convert them.
As the first half went on, United piled on the pressure and it only seemed like a matter of time until they would open the scoring.
This is exactly what happened with a minute to go before half-time.
The goal came and it was Sally Dennis who had the honours thanks to a fantastic finish into the top corner to put Leeton 1-0 up.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The second half started with more of the same. United dominated the game and limited Tolland to very little possession and chances. With 52 minutes gone, a through ball found Dennis, who went around the keeper on an angle only for her shot to hit the post.
As a result of the Tolland clearance, striker Stephanie Ferry was too quick for the United backline and found herself one-on-one with the keeper and made no mistake with the finish to level the score.
United kept pushing for the winning goal, but it didn't come and they had to settle for the draw.
The result puts Leeton two points ahead of fifth-placed South Wagga, who they will face on Sunday. Two rounds remain in the regular season.
Dennis and Jade Cooper were named the players of the match.
"We dominated the game from start-to-finish and had enough chances to win, but unfortunately this happens in football," coach Rhys Jones said. "I was very happy with the performance we gave ... we battled hard for 90 minutes, but we know it's two points dropped.
"However, it's still in our hands to make finals. We regroup and go again. A win this weekend will put us into the finals.
"That would be a massive achievement for this team and the whole club."
The game kicks off at 11.05am on Sunday at MIA Sportsground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.