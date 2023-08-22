LEETON-WHITTON'S under 15s team has just one more achievement to check off in 2023 - a premiership win.
The Junior Crows under 15s were the first into this weekend's grand final and their opponent is an old enemy.
They will take on Griffith White in the grand final on Saturday in Temora after a season where the Crows finished as minor premiers.
In round one, the Swans defeated the Crows in Leeton by four points, with the home side's wayward kicking for goal letting them down.
Next time the two teams met, it was Leeton-Whitton who had the upper hand, winning by 11 points.
In other matches throughout the season, Leeton-Whitton enjoyed plenty of success, notching up 11 victories.
The Crows and Swans met for their third encounter almost a fortnight ago in the semi-final where the winner would earn a place in the decider.
It was again the Leeton-Whitton side who came away with the win in what was an entertaining game.
After an enthralling first half, only two points separated the teams.
After the main break, the Crows kicked away, with seven goals in the third quarter adding to their tally while also keeping the Swans goalless.
The final score had Leeton-Whitton run out 115 to 61 winners.
The Swans used their double chance well, defeating Narrandera in the preliminary final to setup a much-anticipated rematch.
Coach Nathan Jones will be hoping the boys can put their best foot forward and come away with a hard-fought premiership victory.
The side has plenty of talent across the ground, but their success throughout the year can be attributed to the ability of the team to work together, as well as their free-flowing and unselfish game style.
The club wishes the 15s boys all the best for their premiership tilt and would like to thank the many volunteers who have helped throughout the season.
The junior club would also like to thank all of the sponsors that have jumped on board to help make season 2023 a success.
