1 ANGUS SMITH: Small forward whose game has improved massively this year.

2 LUKE BECHAZ: The rock of the backline, reads the play and is never out-marked.

4 JAXON STEELE: State player and one of the big stars of the competition, will have a huge impact on this game.

5 CRUZE DALE: Tough as nails winger who puts his body on the line, but also has the class to have a big impact on the score board.

7 ELLIOTT CLAYTON: Classy tough footballer who does everything to help his team mates.

8 DALLAS HICKEY: Has taken his game to a new level with his extreme pace and work rate.

10 KAYDEN CROCKFORD: Wingman who can turn a game with his pace and exciting skills.

13 JAYDAN MOONEY: Stands up when it matters will put his body on the line for his team mates.

15 TENNYSON SALES: Utility the bigger the game the better he gets a real danger.

16 EDWARD MORSCHEL: Great tap ruckman who can go forward and kick goals.

17 ELI DOYLE: Best forward in the competition who will run his opponent ragged, add this to his strong marking makes him hard to stop.

18 COOPER JONES: Utility with elite foot skills that can change the game from anywhere on the ground, a real danger for the opposition.

21 SEBASTIAN REES: Fullback, will give opposition absolutely nothing.

22 JEZ LASHBROOK: Mr Smooth mover of the forward line get the ball in his hands and we score. A real classy player.

24 CRUZ HICKEY: Bottom age, no nonsense backman who can shut down a small or tall player.

25 CARTER McFADYEN: Midfield/forward that is strong at the football and has a massive running tank to go with his never-give-in attitude.

26 CRUZ WALLACE: Small forward that applies great tackling pressure which results in him being a real goal scoring danger.

27 HENRY RHODES: Great team player, makes the right decision, can play him anywhere and he gives 100 per cent.

31 JACKSON GREENE: Tough inside player that helps set up his running team mates.

32 NATE TOWNSEND: Has worked hard this year and it is showing with his game sense and skill, improving massively.

33 VULA WATE: Strong don't argue with player who impacts the game with his pace, strength and goal kicking.

34 CONNOR WARD: Small in stature, big in heart he will never back down from a contest.

42 ZAC SCOTT: Great asset to the team a real dangerous forward who knows how to kick a bag of goals.

63 ETHAN McDONALD: Tough backman who reads the play and loves making game changing tackles.

80 MITCHELL ALLAN: Hard at the football never backs down and has made a big impact in getting us to a grand final.