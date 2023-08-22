The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List
Photos

Leeton-Whitton under 15s ready to take on Griffith White in 2023 grand final

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton-Whitton under 15s Junior Crows are ready to give their all and bring home the trophy. Picture by Kristen Johnstone
The Leeton-Whitton under 15s Junior Crows are ready to give their all and bring home the trophy. Picture by Kristen Johnstone

LEETON-WHITTON'S under 15s team has just one more achievement to check off in 2023 - a premiership win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.