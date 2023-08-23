JUST one more win stands in the way of Leeton-Whitton's youngest side holding aloft the premiership trophy in 2023.
Leeotn-Whitton's under 11s netball side won through to this weekend's grand final after a close two-point victory in the qualifying final against Coleambally almost a fortnight ago.
This meant Coleambally had to use their second chance to make the grand final, which they did, meaning the two sides will face off again this Saturday in the premiership match.
The Junior Crows under 11s is made up of mostly new players in 2023, with only three returning players from 2022.
The side has worked hard all season on developing their skills and understanding of the game.
They have shown great improvement each game to be where they are today, finishing the home and away season in second position before the win in the qualifying final.
The grand final is predicted to be past-paced and physical, but the side will be ready to go and up to the challenge on the day.
Player profiles
Imogen Boots
A determined defensive player whose run all day attitude forces the opposition to make errors. Has worked hard to improve her skills throughout the season.
Airlie Chilko
Best and Fairest in the league. Has led from the front all season. Accurate shooter who is hard to contain when on the move. Will be one to watch in the grand final.
Juliette Deaton
Has developed her skills in the circle to create scoring opportunities for herself and others. Has grown in confidence this season.
Grace Goman: Versatile player who adapts and performs well in any position. Creates scoring opportunities through quick, accurate passing. Will provide options in the grand final.
Imogen Jones: The calm head of the team. Plays with good patience to find the best passing option. Has grown in confidence in her first season with the Crows.
Pippa Lashbrook: Strong centre court player with great defensive skills. Can be moved back to GK. Reads play well to create opposition turnovers.
Rose Looby: Fifth in league best and fairest. Solid in defence and consistently creates opposition turnovers. Great first season with the Crows. Will be a key player in the grand final.
Alexia Shortis: Reliable centre court player who is key to moving the ball down the court. Has taken on feedback and improved out of sight throughout 2023.
Sadie Tiffin: Another first year player, who has been strong in defence throughout the season. Has worked on developing her skills and connection with GD to limit scoring opportunities.
