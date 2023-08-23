High-calibre talent was just one component of the Leeton Eisteddfod's ballet and revue discipline in 2023.
Dancers were not only exceptionally skilled on stage, but they also showed grace, poise and sportsmanship throughout the week-long competition.
Many trophies, aggregates and honours were on offer in the varied categories, which included opportunities for dancers to show their skills as a solo act, in a group and in a range of genres.
Leeton's Coco Sands was awarded the Jean Dobson Memorial Award, which is given to the most promising competitor.
This award was first presented in 1979 as the Annie Johnstone Award.
Each year a promising competitor within the eisteddfod is presented with this prestigious award of $500 is to assist with paying for further tuition.
The Jean Dobson Memorial Award is rotated each year between the disciplines.
The revue scholarship for 13 to 18 years went to Lily Dal Broi, while Coco also picked up the ballet scholarship for 13 to 18 years.
Emily Walsh, Maya Frazer, Ellie Papatodori, Amira Torresan, Audrey Puntoriero and Coco were all awarded dancing aggregates for their age groups.
Full results will be published in The Irrigator in future editions, in the mean time check out the final gallery of images from this year's event.
