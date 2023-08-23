The Irrigator
Photos

Coco Sands awarded the Jean Dobson Memorial Award in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Leeton's Coco Sands was the winner of the Jean Dobson Memorial Award, which is given to the most promising competitor at the Leeton Eisteddfod. Picture by Talia Pattison
High-calibre talent was just one component of the Leeton Eisteddfod's ballet and revue discipline in 2023.

