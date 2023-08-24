The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List
Photos

Leeton-Whitton's under 15s Junior Crows netball side to face Coleambally in 2023 grand final

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The under 15s Junior Crows netball side is prepared and raring to go for their grand final this weekend. Picture supplied
The under 15s Junior Crows netball side is prepared and raring to go for their grand final this weekend. Picture supplied

LEETON-WHITTON'S under 15s netball side have the big prize on their mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.