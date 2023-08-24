LEETON-WHITTON'S under 15s netball side have the big prize on their mind.
After a massive season, the group will contest the grand final this weekend against Coleambally on Saturday in Temora.
The Junior Crows have been one of the top teams all season, with coach Molly Dale saying they have shown improvement and positivity all year, which resulted in their strong results on the court.
"They finished second on the ladder, beating Griffith for the first time, leading them straight to the grand final," Dale said.
"The girls have grown as a team through out this season, gaining confidence in themselves and as a group.
"They all bring 100 per cent effort, week in week out and should be so proud of the way they have carried themselves.
"Good luck to the girls taking on Coleambally this week."
A reliable shooter with an eye for accuracy.
Drives hard within the circle and works hard until the ball is in her hands.
The powerhouse in our attacking end.
A smart player who moves smoothly in the circle.
Very determined and versatile player who gives 100 per cent effort every game.
Will fight until the ball is in her hands.
A firecracker who zips around her opponents.
A natural team leader who has the ability to turn the game on its head.
A force to be reckoned with.
Reads the play beautifully and controls the team with her patience.
The quiet achiever.
Has the ability to get crucial touches and turnovers when we need them most.
A valued team member who always brings her positive attitude to the court, as well as 100 per cent effort week-in, week-out.
Reliable defender who is consistent with her efforts every week.
Has the ability to turn the ball over in crucial moments.
Very strong player under the ring under ring and never fails to make her teammates laugh.
