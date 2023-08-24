Last month's story on the Renown Café brought up the subject of the Panaretto brothers and Greek-owned cafes in Leeton.
Anybody who has travelled anywhere in NSW, Victoria or Queensland can tell you a story of visiting a country café run by a Greek family. Just about everyone has eaten at either a Marathon, Parthenon, Paragon or Olympia café at some stage of their life.
The Greek café is a shared chapter in the histories of two nations: it was a pathway to success for unskilled, penniless Greek migrants, and it was a community hub where Australians socialised over milkshakes and banana splits, mixed grills and toasted sandwiches.
Greek cafés are also a singularly Australian phenomenon: the success of Arthur Comino's fish shop in Sydney gave rise to a tidal wave of chain migration that saw hundreds of Greek migrants open oyster saloons across the country.
It was no different in Leeton. One of the earliest cafes was established in 1914 and was situated on where the Fat Chilli Restaurant is located today.
Some of the early history books refer to it as the Olympic Café but it would appear its correct name was Cominos's Olympia Fish and Oyster Café but known locally as Olympia Café.
Little is known of its owners, but advertisements in the
Murrumbidgee Irrigator refer at different times to its proprietors being John & Co, Andrew & Co and Cassim and Diacopoulo.
What is known is that the café burnt down on 9 January 1927 and was insured for 300 pounds and was described by the Murrumbidgee Irrigator as "... one of the oldest structures in Leeton ..."
The site would later be home to another café but more on that shortly.
About 30 years earlier on the Island of Cerigo (Kythira) in Greece, the Panaretto family had a number of children.
George Anastasio Panaretto was born on 23 April 1889, his brother John Anastasios Panaretto on September 20, 1891, Minas Anastasia (Michael) Panaretto on March 21, 1894 as well as Nicholas Panaretto and possibly three other sisters.
Like hundreds of others before them, they saw Australia as a land of opportunity and all migrated to this country between 1909 and 1911.
The brothers lived in different parts of NSW for about six years, including Sydney and Cowra before they made their way to Leeton.
Here, they almost became the one entity and were known simply as the Panaretto Brothers.
In 1918, a Mrs Watson ran a café in a building on where the old State Bank building now stands on Kurrajong Avenue. Known, funnily enough, as Watson's Café, it provided meals, refreshments, accommodation and music lessons.
The Panaretto Brothers moved quickly to buy the café and rebranded it as The White Rose Café.
Anxious to be accepted by the local community, the brothers very generously donated all the takings from its first day of trading on October 26, 1918 to the Leeton Hospital.
This generosity would become a feature of the Panaretto Brothers over the years and would endear them greatly to the Leeton community.
In what could be described as an astute business move, the brothers then established two other cafes in town, the Renown Café as well as the Elysian Café.
In Greek mythology, Elysian was the paradise reserved for the heroes immortalized by the gods.
Over the next few years, the cafes traded well and the brothers continued to become part of the community. In 1920 they established the Panaretto Cup which was for the winner of South West District Public Schools Australian Rules football.
Matong Public School was the first winner and I wonder where that trophy is today.
They also donated prizes to the MIA Cycle Club, the Leeton Swimming Carnival which, interestingly, was held in a place called Fackender's Dam, and catered for the after-match function of the Leeton v Narrandera Rugby League match in 1920.
However, in the mid-1920s things started to turn a little sour in the café industry with the brothers receiving fines for uncleanliness and for being open after midnight.
Michael was assaulted by an irate customer and, in 1926, fire severely damaged the Renown Café.
By 1928 the brothers had sold their café businesses and turned their hand to rice farming for about three years, purchasing Farms 271 and 852.
They generously donated two acres of their land to Education Department which allowed the Calorofield Public School to be constructed and opened in 1929.
However, in about 1930, they leased their land and Michael then built a brand-new café on the site where the Olympia Café burned down and the Fat Chilli now stands.
The Carlton Cafe was established and became a well-known landmark in Leeton for a number of years.
The café was sold in 1937 and the brothers moved away, residing at different times in Deniliquin, Hay and Darlington Point.
Michael later established the Darington Point Café while John married a woman named Sadie, who was 22 years younger than he and they opened the Wimmera Café in Stawell Victoria.
John died in 1961, Michael in 1957, and George in 1935. It is unclear when Nicholas passed away and it is believed the three sisters all married and resided in Hay, Corowa and Wangaratta at different stages.
Nicholas was married to a woman named Elizabeth but they were divorced in about 1934.
The Panaretto Brothers certainly made a mark on both Leeton and Australia and were an obvious success story for Greek Immigrants.
Also of interest is that Australia's oldest Greek Café is The Niagara in Gundagai which was established in 1902.
