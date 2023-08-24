The Irrigator
Leeton Family and Local History column takes a deep dive into the Panaretto brothers | August 2023

By Tony Reneker
August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Application by John Panaretto for Certificate of Registration in 1949. Copy courtesy of National Archives of Australia
Last month's story on the Renown Café brought up the subject of the Panaretto brothers and Greek-owned cafes in Leeton.

