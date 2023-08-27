The Irrigator

Leeton's Jake Speer is starring in and producing the Lords of the Soil film

AW
By Allan Wilson
August 28 2023 - 8:00am
Leeton actor Jake Speer has a new short film project in the works. Picture supplied
LEETON actor Jake Speer has a new project in the works and some is happening again in the MIA.

