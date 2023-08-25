The Group 20 finals series will get underway this weekend with the Elimination Final at Ron Crowe Oval on Saturday.
The Qualifying Finals will follow in Leeton on Sunday.
It will be a quieter day in terms of action on Saturday with only League Tag, Reserve and First Grade in action in West Wyalong.
It will however be a full card in Leeton with 16s and 18s both starting their finals campaign.
Elimination Final at Ron Crowe Oval on Saturday August 26
11am - League Tag: Yenda v Hay
12.15pm - Reserve Grade: TLU Sharks v Black and Whites
1.30pm - First Grade: West Wyalong v Yenda
Qualifying Final at Leeton No 1 Oval on Sunday August 27
9.45am - Under 16s: Black and Whites v TLU Sharks
11am - Under 18s: Black and Whites v Yenda
12.15pm - League Tag: Black and Whites v Leeton
1.20pm - Reserves: Leeton v West Wyalong
2.35pm - First Grade: Leeton v DPC Roosters
