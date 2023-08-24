AN AIR of calmness surrounds Leeton United's approach to their game against Hanwood this weekend.
While there is always plenty of feeling and rivalry between the two arch enemies, Leeton United are taking a more relaxed approach into this Sunday's fixture at Hanwood.
United has sewn up a top four spot in the Pascoe Cup finals in their bid to defend the premiership in 2023.
However, with just this weekend and the following all that remains in the home and away season, the side doesn't want to take any unnecessary risks heading into the pointy end of the competition.
With several players facing some niggling injuries, the idea is to not risk further exacerbating these ailments leading into the finals series.
Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy said the goal was always to win matches and the team was aiming to play hard on Sunday, but not on a risk-everything-at-all-costs basis.
"We're old bodies at the tail-end of the season, there's a couple of niggling injuries we nursed a bit against Cootamundra last weekend," he said.
"Some of the boys didn't play the full match, but look everyone is fine, it's just about managing players at this time of the year.
"It's always a big game against Hanwood. It's a weird one because it's so close to the end of the season.
"On one hand, it's local rivalry and we want to win every time we play. The flip side of it is finals are two rounds away, so any niggles that are happening now in the squad, which they are plenty of, need to be managed.
"We're running out of time to fix them."
While United does have a place in this year's finals series, there is no back up plan or second chance.
They will need to win every game to keep their premiership hopes alive as a loss would see them eliminated straight away.
This is why Murphy knows winning against Hanwood this weekend would of course be an added bonus, but in reality it does nothing to change their position on the ladder before finals get started.
However, he did say the team would be working hard on their game plan and were confident they could improve on their last outing against Hanwood earlier this season. "Position wise, we missed so many chances last weekend, I was guilty of a lot of them myself," he said.
"So we definitely want to be working on that and being more clinical."
Following the match at Hanwood on Sunday afternoon, Leeton United will host Tumut in the last game of the home and away season on September 3.
