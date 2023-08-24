THE Leeton Greens premiership defence kicks up a gear this weekend when they host the qualifying semi-final against Darlington Point-Coleambally on Sunday afternoon at No. 1 Oval.
The finals series has arrived for the 2023 Group 20 competition and, while Leeton is confident they can replicate their efforts from 2022, coach Hayden Philp said there was a long way to go yet.
The Greens haven't had the best preparation going into their first final against the Rooster.
Their last three weeks have included the bye, TLU forfeiting their scheduled match with Leeton and a mercy rule victory over Yanco-Wamoon last weekend. "It's not ideal, but it is what it is," Philp said.
"We've been making up for it at training.
"The boys have done all of the hard yards for the last eight months.
"They are definitely fit enough, it's just whether or not we can put it all together now.
"The weather is getting a bit warmer now, but that all fits in with our game plan, so hopefully we can execute it."
The home-ground advantage will also no doubt assist the Greens on Sunday afternoon in what should be a hotly-contended game.
Both sides have picked up a win apiece over the other already this season and, with even more on the line this weekend, the next victory has never been more vital.
Philp expects to have a near full-squad across both first and reserve grade this weekend, with Kirtis Fisher believed to be good to go. However Todd Prest will be out with work commitments.
"Kirtis is pretty confident he will be right to go, so we'll see how he is and go from there ... Todd's a big loss for us, but our other big forwards should be right to cover that gap."
