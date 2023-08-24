The Irrigator

Leeton Greens hosting Darlington Point-Coleambally in qualifying semi-final this Sunday

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Breust.
Cam Breust.

THE Leeton Greens premiership defence kicks up a gear this weekend when they host the qualifying semi-final against Darlington Point-Coleambally on Sunday afternoon at No. 1 Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.