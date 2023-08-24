LEETON teachers say they continue to feel under-appreciated and overworked, particularly amid ongoing negotiations with the NSW government.
Teachers across the state had been hopeful the new NSW government under Labor leader Chris Minns would bring not only hope for their industry, but better pay and conditions for those already on the job.
However, a deal with this in mind was pulled by the state government recently and now negotiations appear to be stalled.
The government had agreed to a deal to make NSW teachers the nation's best paid, but then reneged earlier this month when it tried to amend the agreement to include three subsequent years of 2.5 per cent pay movements.
This week the NSW Teachers Federation said the Premier sought to defend the 2.5 per cent cap for years two, three and four of the proposed agreement.
The federation believes the 2.5 per cent policy undoes the benefit of lifting wages in the first year, eroding the reform needed to address teacher shortages.
NSW Teachers Federation union representative at Leeton High School, Luke Di Salvia, said the new government essentially came to power with the large groundswell of support from the public sector.
"They promised they would abolish the 2.5 per cent wage cap ... what's disappointing for public school teachers at large is how they have reneged on the deal at the last minute," he said.
"Wages aren't keeping pace with inflation. I think the deal that was on the table would have gone a long way to keep teachers happy and in the profession and it would have helped attract more people to this workforce.
"None of the issues facing teachers have changed. We're struggling for teachers out there.
"We have been trying to fill the position of a TAS teacher here (at LHS) for the better part of two years. So, that's a subject we can't offer to the kids.
"This is all something that doesn't just impact on teachers. It has a huge flow on to the kids and the profession as a whole."
According to the federation, there are more than 2000 vacant teaching positions in NSW.
