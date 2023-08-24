The Irrigator
Leeton teachers are concerned the profession is heading in the wrong direction amid ongoing pay disputes with NSW government

By Talia Pattison
August 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Leeton teachers made their voices known when former NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell was in town last year. They say they had hoped for a better deal under the new NSW government, but little has changed. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton teachers made their voices known when former NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell was in town last year. They say they had hoped for a better deal under the new NSW government, but little has changed. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON teachers say they continue to feel under-appreciated and overworked, particularly amid ongoing negotiations with the NSW government.

