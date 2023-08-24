How to transform your backyard into an oasis

While the interior of our homes is at the forefront of our minds when it comes to design, the backyard takes centre stage the moment we step outside.

Whether you are entertaining guests or simply want to bask in the sun on a warm day, caring for your backyard is equally as important as tending to your kitchen, living room or bedroom.

And you would be surprised how much neglecting your outdoor areas can affect the appeal of your home. Not only might visitors turn up their noses at the unpleasant sight, but you won't feel as welcome or content in your own space.

While you don't need to go above and beyond to transform your backyard into a luxurious, resort-like space, you can create your own little oasis with a few decorations and investments. But where do you start?

Outdoor furniture

How can you enjoy the outdoors if you don't have anywhere to sit? Investing in quality outdoor furniture that allows you to kick back and take in your personal space is essential when creating the perfect backyard.

Assess your personal style, and then shop around for what type of furniture you'd like.

Some popular options include wicker, cane, metal and plastic pieces due to their durability and sturdiness, allowing them to last amidst the harsh elements.

Waterproof outdoor furniture is a good option, as it will last through all conditions far longer than ordinary furniture types.

Whether your backyard area is undercover or not, waterproof options mean that you don't need to constantly worry about keeping your furniture undercover when it rains, as it's built to withstand the weather.

Incorporating plants

If you want your space to look lush and inviting, flora and fauna are the best way to do so.

We don't mean hiring a landscaper to professionally tailor your garden to your home's specific measurements and needs - although that would be great if you ever have plans to sell your home.

Simply going to your local nursery or hardware store and buying the plants that pique your interest or align with your personal style is one of the best ways to do up your back garden.

Where you live will depend on the type of plants you invest in.

If you live in a hot, dry climate, a succulent garden may be the perfect choice for you. Succulents thrive in hotter environments and require little maintenance, unlike other plants.

Alternatively, you may prefer to have a lush, green garden or floral affair. Both these choices will liven up your space and make it extra inviting, especially for guests.

You can even take a practical route and choose to create a fruit and vegetable garden.

Growing your own garden will not only elevate your space, but will be a practical solution for sourcing food, too.

Decorations

Decorations play a pivotal role in enhancing your backyard, adding layers of personality and warmth to the space. Think of them as the finishing touches, the jewellery that adorns an outfit. Simple additions, like outdoor rugs, can add a pop of colour and delineate spaces.

Decorative pots and planters in varied sizes and designs can showcase your plants stylishly.

Consider adding sculptures or garden stakes that reflect your personal taste, adding points of interest and conversation starters.

Wind chimes can introduce an auditory element, creating a harmonious soundtrack to your outdoor oasis.

Throw in some colourful cushions on your outdoor furniture, and perhaps a hammock or a swing for a touch of whimsy.

Remember, it's all about crafting a space that feels uniquely yours, where every decoration tells a story or evokes a cherished memory. There's no need to go overboard with decorations. Simply add accents wherever you believe it will suit.

Keep structure throughout the space

While personal touches and decorations bring charm and warmth, maintaining a structured layout in your backyard builds cohesion and functionality.

Structure ensures that your space remains balanced, and each element gets the attention it deserves.

Begin by defining clear zones in your backyard - a dining area, relaxation nook, or a play section for kids and pets. Each should flow seamlessly yet have its distinct boundary.

Walkways or stepping stones can guide visitors, hinting at where to go next. This aids in preventing foot traffic from ruining your grass or garden beds.

Choosing symmetrically arranged planters or furniture can provide a sense of order and predictability.

Raised garden beds or retaining walls can separate plant zones while also adding vertical interest.