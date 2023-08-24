The Irrigator
Property of the Week

34 Yanco Avenue, Leeton

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 25 2023 - 8:30am
Comfort, space and convenience
Comfort, space and convenience

4 Bed | 1 Bath | 4 Car

  • 34 Yanco Avenue, Leeton
  • $460,000
  • Agency: McGrath Riverina
  • Contact: Andrew Pellow 0488 226 135 | Craig Tyrrell 0473 748 272
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set on an expansive block, this delightful residence presents a wonderful opportunity for families seeking an updated and spacious home.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

