Comfort, space and convenience

Set on an expansive block, this delightful residence presents a wonderful opportunity for families seeking an updated and spacious home.
The home has been thoughtfully refreshed throughout, ensuring a modern and inviting atmosphere. Enjoy the two distinct living areas, perfect for accommodating family activities.
The four comfortable bedrooms provide plenty of space for the family, with split system heating/cooling in every bedroom.
A well-appointed central bathroom serves the needs of the household with practicality and style.
Embrace the outdoors with a large, fully fenced backyard, and enjoy the convenience of a single lock-up garage, carport, and generously sized double-bay shed.
