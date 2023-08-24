The Irrigator
Griffith man arrested after caught speeding, allegedly with drugs and a weapon, at Kooba

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:19pm
A motorcyclist clocked over the speed limit near Griffith was allegedly carrying methamphetamine and a baton. Picture by NSW Police
A motorcyclist who was clocked speeding on a Riverina road and tried to outrun police in a canal will front court after he was found allegedly carrying a weapon and meth.

