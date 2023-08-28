The filmmaker behind a documentary capturing the last 100 years of Cater and Blumer has recounted his experience.
The film also ties in the formative years of Griffith and Leeton.
Independent videographer Matt Beaver was brought on to make the documentary as part of Cater and Blumer's centenary celebrations this year.
The film, which is around half an hour in length, will premier later this year.
Mr Beaver offered a glimpse into the project as filming nears completion, touching on the many themes and highlights explored.
"It's been very interesting, especially for an outsider looking in," Mr Beaver said.
"Basically the story is about the founders of a law-firm as a city is being built, but you see Griffith as well as Leeton's story through their eyes and the challenges that came with it.
"I've been especially stunned by the challenges migrants went through in the early years.".
So far 15 interviews with former staff and other noteworthy personalities have been conducted.
"The film is comprised of a great deal of archival footage and the stories people will hear are at times the same, but from different perspectives," Mr Beaver said.
"We feature a local architect who talks about why the layout of Leeton and Griffith is the way it is.
"Obviously water was a huge commodity in the early years and interestingly, Leeton was built first with the goal of it being the prominent centre given it was closer to the water sources. It's interesting to look at the anomalies behind why that didn't happen.
"Every single person interviewed relayed some story of coming from overseas, so it really does show Griffith was a town founded by migrants and that remains significant.
"A key question is what attracted them here in the first place one of the conclusions is that it was worth establishing their own life here in a way they might not have been able to as successfully overseas. That to me seems to be Griffith's story.
"It's an exciting project, but admittedly the devil will be in the editing and executing it well to tell these stories in as an effective manner as possible."
The documentary will be screened at the Griffith Regional Theatre on Saturday, November 4 from 5pm.
Those interviewed as part of the project will receive copies of the final product and the video will also be posted to the Cater and Blumer website thereafter.
