The Irrigator

Emergency order issued after Riverina Varroa mite detection in beehives at Euroley in Leeton shire

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:54pm
Varroa mite has been detected in hives in the Riverina. File picture by Marina Neil
A biosecurity emergency order has been issued after Varroa mite was detected in beehives in Leeton shire.

