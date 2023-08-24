A biosecurity emergency order has been issued after Varroa mite was detected in beehives in Leeton shire.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has detected the mite in hives at Euroley in Leeton shire, as well as at Euston in the Sunraysia region, after it traced hives through and from the Kempsey region.
The movement of the hives has resulted in the new infestations, prompting a new Biosecurity (Varroa mite) Emergency Order to be put in place covering both areas.
DPI chief plant protection officer Shane Hetherington said the urgent tracing of hives uncovered the new infestations.
"As a result of the recent detection of Varroa mite at Kempsey, and the fact many beekeepers had prior to the detection moved hives for both almond and canola pollination, NSW DPI prioritised tracing and then testing of hives moved out of that area," Dr Hetherington said.
"The new detection at Euroley has clear links to an infested premises in the Kempsey area, which we've been able to track through the movement declaration process.
"We are continuing investigations into the link for the Euston hives, although they have also travelled from the Kempsey region."
Dr Hetherington said tracing and testing of hives moved from the Kempsey region remains the DPI's top priority to "ensure we can get in front of any further spread".
The new detections bring the total number of infested premises to 215.
A 10-kilometre eradication (red) zone and a 25-kilometre surveillance (purple) zone is now in place, meaning hives cannot be moved into, within or out of these zones.
NSW DPI said the tracing of Varroa mite to beehives at Euston and Euroley highlights the importance of all beekeepers reporting the locations of all hives they manage.
Beekeepers should also undertake regular alcohol washes to look for Varroa mite and report the results of those washes to the DPI.
"The eradication program is a partnership between beekeepers, pollination dependent industries and government," Dr Hetherington said.
"NSW DPI again extends its thanks to beekeepers who are being so proactive, cooperative and supportive, as this is key to allowing us to undertake such a significant biosecurity response."
Hive locations and alcohol wash results can be reported to NSW DPI by filling out the online forms at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au or by calling the Varroa Emergency Response Hotline on 1800 084 881.
For more information visit dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa.
