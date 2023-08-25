THE L&D women's triples finals were played last Thursday and the new champions have been crowned.
Cindy McDonald, Jean Leighton and Denise Naylor defeated Mary Patten, Lorraine Messner and Hilary Chambers 24-12.
Payten's team were leading by four shots on the ninth end when McDonald's team tighten their game and only allowed Payten's side to win one of the next 11 ends played.
The L&D paris championship will commence on Sunday, September 3.
Playing in first round is Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker competing against Elaine Sullivan and Judy Heness.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In social bowls the drawn winners were Elaine Sullivan, Lorraine Mullins and Dot Semmler after defeating Faye Harris, Joan Bourke and Dot Semmler (playing a double lead).
Sullivan team took the lead early and managed to hold on to win 17-11. Playing a game of pairs, Patti Wakeman and Meredith Lyons defeated Judy Heness and Wilma Alexander 15-9.
