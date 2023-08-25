A MAN is facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic violence incident in Leeton.
Police were called to a home in Leeton's Birch Avenue around 7pm on Tuesday, August 22 after reports of a domestic violence dispute.
Officers spoke to a 22-year-old man at the home and he was placed under arrest for domestic violence-related offences.
However, police allege the man "violently resisted" arrest and assaulted the officers, forcing them to use capsicum spray.
The man was charged with stalk/intimidate (domestic violence), two counts of malicious damage, two counts of assault police causing actual bodily harm and resist arrest.
He was granted bail by Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, August 23 and will re-appear in court in October.
