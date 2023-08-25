IT HAS been a big season for the Leeton Junior Phantoms, with the club recently hosting a successful gala day that had thousands converge on the town ovals.
A host of different age groups competed on the day, with 1200 players and their families packing into the ovals to take to the field and cheer everyone on.
All teams played two matches each on the day, with the youngest sides - the under 6s and under 8s - playing to learn and grow their skills with no scores kept.
For Leeton that meant the under 6s took on Griffith and West Wyalong, while the under 8s played Wagga and Hay.
Junior rugby union has seen a surge in popularity in the shire over the past few seasons and it is hoped these players continue on to the senior level in the years ahead.
Under 12s: Leeton 41 d Hay 5, Leeton 50 d Tumut 7.
Under 14s: Griffith 36 d Leeton 21, Leeton 32 d Tumut 21.
Under 15s girls: Leeton 38 d Griffith 15, Wagga 50 d Leeton 5.
Under 16s: Leeton 12 drew Albury/Tumut 12, Wagga 21 d Leeton 12.
