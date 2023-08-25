LIFE skills in the highest order are being taught and put into practice at Yanco Pubic School.
Every Friday, students from years two to six spend time in the school's canteen preparing a meal and dessert for all students at the school and staff to share.
The meals include ingredients from the school garden, which students helped to plant and are now looking after.
"Students are learning lots of essential life skills in food preparation, they learn how to set out equipment, prepare the ingredients, cook, serve the food and clean up afterwards," teacher Tarnya Grigg said.
"Most students are happy to try the food they have prepared, even if it is something they have not eaten before.
"We add ingredients to our recipes to improve the nutrient content (such as) extra herbs and veggies to pasta bake.
The students are always energetic and look forward to helping out in the kitchen.
"It is great to see them enjoying the food they have made themselves and wonderful to see the pride they have for their achievements.
"Every child achieves success in this program and that is the best part of it."
The kitchen-garden program is linked into the school's science, maths and PDHPE curriculum.
Sustainability is also a key element being taught throughout the process.
Earlier this year the school received a free Subpod compost system following a campaign where community members got on board. It is now set up in the garden bed in the veggie patch.
Students have also been watching the program War on Waste.
