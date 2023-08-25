NOSTAGLIA, excitement, entertainment, activities, food, performances, competitions, displays and so much more will combine for an important event on Leeton's calendar in 2023.
The Sun Central Solar Leeton Show will be held on October 6 and 7 and the program is so jam-packed residents will definitely need the two days to cover all that is happening.
With the pandemic no longer a distraction, now all the organisers need is two days of perfect weather.
While the 2022 Leeton Show was a huge success, rain in the lead up and a downpour during the fireworks did put a slight dampener on things.
The Leeton Show Society has been working tirelessly to ensure all of the old favourites return to the event this year, including all of the horse events which had to be cancelled in 2022.
There will of course be sideshow alley, pavilion displays, an animal nursery, fireworks, Aussie FMX motorbikes will be entertaining across the two days, the Hawkesbury Working Kelpies and much more.
"We've got so much happening this year, it's a really great line up with someone for everyone," society president Bill Aliendi said.
"As well as moving our entries to online, we're also trying to encourage people to purchase two-day tickets.
"These are only $12.50, where as for one day it's $10.
"This is only for online tickets.
"Paying at the gate will be a little bit more, so we're encouraging people to get in early both in purchasing their tickets and to get their online entries in as well."
All entries will need to be completed online at www.leetonshow.com and tickets are also available now online at this site.
Alternatively people can attend the secretary's office prior to the show for help or at one of the four pop ups the society will be host in Jarrah Mall.
Getting in early will also have people go into the draw to win a push bike or $100 cash.
These pop ups will be held September 15, 16, 21 and 27 in Jarrah Mall for anyone with questions or those who need assistance with submitting entries and purchasing tickets.
