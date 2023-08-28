Finals places have been decided in the Leeton winter squash competition with some very close results.
Monday night had the top four teams only separated by two points, count backs were required to work out the placings.
Bombers downed the top placed Crows, Cooper Boardman and Will Gray-Mills winning well.
Adele Thompson secured some points for the Crows with a hard-fought win over Isabel Thompson 17-15, 15-7, 9-15, 13-15, 15-13.
Miranda Tait and Will Nardi both had goods wins, making it one game all for the Eagles and Giants clash.
Captain Brad Woolner steered the Eagles home with win over Col Thompson 15-7, 16-14, 10-15, 15-17, 15-11.
The Crows, Giants, Eagles and Bombers progressing to the semi-finals.
On Tuesday night, Eden Reilly and Zac Fairweather had solid wins.
Captains Will Rawle and Declan Ryan fought it out in the deciding match.
READ MORE:
Rawle winning an entertaining battle 12-15, 15-12, 4-15, 15-7, 15-13.
Jackson Goman and Cadell Thompson won their matches to help the Rabbits into the semi finals.
Gary Thompson and Callum Sheldrick won convincingly to help their team onwards.
Warriors, Rabbitohs, Titans and the Dolphins moving on to the semis.
Match-of-the-week went to James Kelly and Katie McAliece, Kelly winning 11-15, 15-7, 15-9, 13-15, 15-10.
David Cross and Bear Wynn also won their games, Hurricanes defeated the Crusaders.
Anthony Iannelli and Nicole Onwuekwe played well to get the Chiefs home against the Brumbies.
Alayna Croucamp and Paul Payne helped the Rebels knock out the Waratahs.
The Chiefs, Hurricanes, Brumbies and Rebels all progressing to the semi-finals.
