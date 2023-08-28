Spring is only a few days away and we all know that means new life in the animal kingdom.
Yes, it is breeding season.
The magpies are a classic sign the birds are starting to nest. Magpies are highly intelligent and if you are the one they choose to swoop, you will always be the one they choose to swoop.
Magpies can recognise people and once they decide you are a threat, it's near impossible to change their minds.
The best thing to do is to just avoid their territory for a few weeks until they settle down.
With many of our native friends moving through our town on the search for a mate, such as turtles and echidnas, we need to be mindful of their presence and try not to disturb them.
Some wildlife can travel for kilometres looking for a mate.
This means we may see them on our roads and on our properties.
So, what to do when we see them? Where we can, we should just observe them and let them go on their way.
Of course if they are in danger from traffic or predators, and you can safely move them out of harms way, then do so.
Our own cats and dogs are often the biggest danger to our wildlife.
We see plenty of lizards and birds at the Leeton Veterinary Hospital that have sustained injuries from pets at this time of year.
If you are concerned for the safety of a native animal, you can contact WIRES on 1300 094 737.
Should you find an injured one, you can also call WIRES for advice and take it to the nearest vet for medical treatment.
