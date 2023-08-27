The Irrigator

Leeton fall to DPC Roosters in Group 20 first grade qualifying final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
August 27 2023
A slow start to the first and second half has proved costly for the Leeton Greens after they fell to an eight-point defeat at the hands of DPC Roosters.

