A slow start to the first and second half has proved costly for the Leeton Greens after they fell to an eight-point defeat at the hands of DPC Roosters.
The Roosters headed to Leeton looking to do something no other side had managed in 2023 and knock off the Greens at Leeton No 1 Oval.
With 10 minutes gone, Joey Peato was able to make a break down the left side and score the first try of the afternoon.
The Roosters extended their lead with Ben Jeffery able to spot a hole in the Leeton defence and see DPC take a 12-0 lead after 19 minutes.
The Greens were able to answer quickly as Beniel Qereqeretabua barged his way over, and DPC lost Tom Fattore to the sin bin in the process.
Noah Hey found his way over before the left edge for Leeton came alive to see Qereqeretabua over for his second and see the Greens take a 16-12 lead at the break.
The Roosters started the second as they did the first, with Peato racing away for his second before Guy Thompson found his way over for two tries in the opening eight minutes of the second half.
DPC scored another two unanswered tries through Cameron Lyons and Samuel Storey to see their lead get out to 16 points with 18 minutes remaining.
Leeton ended the run with Tyler O'Connell getting over in the corner, but DPC restored their advantage when Jonathon Sila scored in the opposite corner.
The Greens gave themselves a faint hope of a comeback with two quick tries to Shanon Bradbrook and Billy Dickinson, but it was too little too late as the Roosters held on for a 38-30 victory.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp admitted the opening 20 minutes of both halves really let his side down.
"We were a bit slow and I don't really know what happened," he said.
"We just couldn't complete and we were giving away a lot of ball which you can't afford to do."
The preparation for the finals hasn't been ideal for the Greens and Philp felt that played a role in the performance.
"Everyone is really positive and we haven't really played a game in two weeks and we felt that today," he said.
" It wasn't the preparation you want heading into finals especially when you are playing Point straight up. They were really good today and they were able to capitalise on all of our mistakes."
Leeton will head to Wade Park next weekend as they look to keep their season alive against Yenda, who defeated West Wyalong in the elimination final.
Philp was hopeful that he would have some troops back for next weekend, including Rhys Wilesmith who injured his hamstring on Thursday.
"He (Wilesmith) was going to try and push it today but with having the second chance we didn't think it was worth it," he said.
"Hopefully we will get him and Todd Prest back for Yenda next weekend."
