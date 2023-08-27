The Irrigator

Leeton take down West Wyalong in Group 20 Reserve Grade Qualifying Final

Updated August 27 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:24pm
Leeton Greens have secured their progression through to the Group 20 Reserve Grade major semi-final at Solar Mad Stadium after a 10-point win over West Wyalong.

