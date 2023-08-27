Leeton Greens have secured their progression through to the Group 20 Reserve Grade major semi-final at Solar Mad Stadium after a 10-point win over West Wyalong.
The Greens side was able to make a strong start on home turf as Jesse Watson was able to find his way over the line, but the lead was short-lived as the Mallee Men scored and converted to take a two-point lead with 15 minutes gone.
Leeton was able to retake the lead in the dying stages of the first half as Shayden Freer found his way over in the corner to see the Greens leading 10-6 at the break.
The Greens lost Jonathon Russell to the sin bin with 24 minutes remaining after he was marched for swearing, but it only seemed to give Leeton a boost.
Just as Russell's time on the sideline expired, Watson extended Leeton lead, and he didn't have to wait too much longer for his third after he was able to get on the end of a Micheal Thomas grubber close to the line.
The Mallee Men were able to score a late consolation through Nicholas Prince, but Leeton was able to hold on to take a 20-10 victory.
It means the Leeton side will now face off with Yenda for a chance to be the first time into the reserve grade grand final when the sides meet in Griffith on Sunday.
It will be a tough ask for the Greens side as they take on a Blueheelers side who have only lost once in 2023.
The two previous meetings between the two sides have been tight affairs decided by less than a converted try, so the Greens will take some confidence knowing they haven't been too far off the pace.
The Mallee Men will have the second chance in the minor semi-final when they take on the Black and Whites at Wade Park on Saturday.
The Panthers were able to keep their season alive after they came away with a victory in extra time against TLU Sharks thanks to a try to Dennis Kelly for a 34-28 win at Ron Crowe Oval.
