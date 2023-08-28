LEETON United went down 2-1 to Hanwood over the weekend in what was a game where points didn't really matter.
Leeton's position on the Pascoe Cup ladder can't change at this point in the season, so the team went into the game hoping to make it through unscathed when it came to injuries and cards being handed out.
While always wanting to win, Leeton United were focused on getting through and pushing forward ahead of the finals.
Coach Ethan Murphy said it was a pretty even match and there were many positives to take from it.
"Considering we had players rested, a couple of niggles coming into the game, we all thought there were a lot of positives to come from the game," he said.
"I'm not sure if Hanwood were at full strength either, but from our standpoint, we were pretty happy overall.
"We didn't have anyone pick up any injuries, we played quite well, so it was good."
United has adapted to playing with a mixture of different players all season, rarely has their been the chance to pick the same side each week.
While this may be a headache sometimes, the team has worked well to join together no matter who is taking to the field.
Murphy said this was again the case on Sunday, highlighting some of the efforts of some younger players who took to the pitch.
"I thought everyone had a good game across the board, Michael Ciurleo, Chris Newman and Zac Ross ... they stepped into the team and played really well I thought," he said.
"It was good to see them come in and play well."
Leeton United have one round remaining in the home and away season before the finals kick off, which in their case will be a do-or-die situation with no second chances.
This weekend they will host Tumut at Mia Sportsground.
The approach heading into that match will be a complete change in focus, according to Murphy.
"Now, it's basically finals time," he said.
"We'll be looking to pick a full squad going into this weekend.
"We're going to ramp up our training again a little bit to. This is go-time now for us."
