The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Glow Roller Disco brings all the fun and benefits of skating to life for residents of all ages

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glow Roller Disco owner Briana Bryon says there's many benefits to taking part. Picture by Talia Pattison
Glow Roller Disco owner Briana Bryon says there's many benefits to taking part. Picture by Talia Pattison

A CHILDHOOD hobby is back in vogue again for Briana Bryon, who has been growing her Glow Roller Disco business for a year now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.