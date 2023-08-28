A CHILDHOOD hobby is back in vogue again for Briana Bryon, who has been growing her Glow Roller Disco business for a year now.
Ms Bryon said she lived in roller skates as a child, so when she noticed similar skating discoes happening in Wagga she and daughter were spending plenty of their time there.
"I had a really stressful job at the time and it wasn't really working for me," she said.
"So I thought, I'll start Glow Roller Disco up here for our area and even if I'm the only one doing it, that's okay. But it's been fantastic, it's growing all of the time.
"We do private parties, we travel around. We've done more than 17 towns in two states over the last 12 months.
"School holidays are hectic. I teach learn to skate and roller dance in Narrandera and Leeton.
"Our learn to skate in Leeton is growing, it's for all ages at the Leeton Uniting Church Hall and we've also got grown ups doing a social skate at the Leeton Skate Park."
IN OTHER NEWS:
As well as the social benefits, roller skating is beneficial for other areas of life, according to Ms Bryon.
"There's no blue light discoes anymore, so this is a big part of socialising and it's also not a competitive sport," she said.
"So we get the kids that may not be into sport loving what we do. You can be whoever you want to be.
"You can wear whatever you want to wear - whether you're a kid or an adult.
"Not everyone has a safe place to express themselves.
"Glow roller disco will always be a safe place. Roller skating is a unique culture, it's built on inclusivity and encouraging people to be themselves without risk of judgement."
The exercise benefits are also second to none, but for Ms Bryon it's more about giving everyone the opportunity to have fun in a safe place.
"My business focus is rural areas, I'm really passionate about kids here having access to something like this," she said.
"It's really great to be involved in community events as well whether that's us taking part in what we do or sponsoring events. We're all about the community."
For more information visit the Glow Roller Disco Facebook page or at www.glowrollerdisco.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.