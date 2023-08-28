The Leeton Greens will head to Wade Park for the League Tag minor semi-final after falling to rivals Black and Whites at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The clashes between the two sides are normally fiery occasions, and with a spot in the major semi-final against West Wyalong on the line, it amplified the situation.
It was the Panthers who were able to make a strong start to the game, and Shemeikah Monaghan was able to charge down a Charlie Lamont kick and race away to score under the post.
With 11 minutes gone in the first half Leeton was able to hit back as dangerous full-back Elli Gill was able to race 60 metres to score and level the score.
With time running out in the first half, the Black and Whites were able to retake the lead once more as Rachel-Rose Priest found her way over, and the Panthers would have hoped to hold onto that margin for the remainder of the first half.
Leeton had other ideas as right on the halftime siren, Makayla Bradshaw scored in the corner however, with a missed conversion, the Panthers took a two-point lead into the break.
It was a nervy second half, and with just six minutes left in the game, the Black and Whites looked to have locked away their place in the major semi-final after a try to Nancy Tale.
Leeton was able to score a late try through Scarlett Wallace, but it was too little too late as the Panthers progressed through to the major semi final with an 18-14 victory.
Meanwhile, Leeton will take on Yenda in the minor semi final after the Blueheelers defeated Hay in golden point in the elimination final.
