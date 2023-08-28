The Irrigator
Leeton Greens fall to Black and Whites in Group 20 League Tag Qualifying Final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:31am
The Leeton Greens will head to Wade Park for the League Tag minor semi-final after falling to rivals Black and Whites at Leeton No 1 Oval.

