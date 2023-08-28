PARTICIPANTS in their droves have raised the roof at the Leeton Soldiers Club during a big five days as part of the Leeton Eisteddfod.
The 2023 music and instrumental discipline officially came to a close after the final session was held on Monday, August 28.
In the days prior, hundreds of performers made their way to the stage at the Soldiers Club whether as a solo act, with their school choir, band or ensemble or as part of smaller acts.
There was singing, playing of instruments of all kinds and the popular bands category on Sunday, August 27 was well supported.
This year's adjudicator was Helena Kernaghan, who provided ample feedback throughout, always making sure to offer encouragement, critique and advice to all of the performers.
The school choirs were a particular highlight again in 2023, drawing huge crowds throughout.
Speaking after one of the choir and instrumental sections, Ms Kernaghan said she was impressed with the commitment of principals and their schools to teaching music in the classroom.
"I know a lot of schools where principals don't support music as much as I can see it being supported (here), so well done to all of the principals, teachers and support staff because it's great to see," she said.
"It's great to give kids the opportunity of music. I don't think it's news to anyone these days that music has many benefits.
"It helps kids with their academics, their socialising. The bit that doesn't get a lot of attention, but probably should is that music just generally makes the world a better place."
The music and instrumental discipline rounded out the entire eisteddfod program.
This year's event was held across several venues as the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment continues.
The Leeton Eisteddfod Society will now reflect on 2023 as they again start planning for 2024.
New committee members and volunteers are always welcome to help ensure the event can continue on.
