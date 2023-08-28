The Irrigator
The 2023 Leeton Eisteddfod's music and instrumental section was a huge hit, with school choirs popular

By Talia Pattison
August 28 2023 - 3:00pm
St Joseph's Primary School students perform and compete during one of the school choir sections at the Leeton Eisteddfod. Picture by Talia Pattison
PARTICIPANTS in their droves have raised the roof at the Leeton Soldiers Club during a big five days as part of the Leeton Eisteddfod.

