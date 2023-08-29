Several MIA wineries were named cream of the crop of the region's wine scene earlier this month, with two Griffith and one Leeton winery taking out trophies in the Sydney Royal Wine Show.
After four days of tasting almost 1,700 wines, 31 expert judges selected De Bortoli Bilbul, Lillypilly Estate Leeton, and Nugan Estate Hanwood as some of the finest in the region.
De Bortoli Wines received the Hannaminno Perpetual Trophy for Best Sweet White for their 2018 Deen De Bortoli Botrytis Semillon, as well as the Liquorland Perpetual Trophy for Best White Blend for their 2022 Rutherglen Estate Shelley's Block.
In addition, Lillypilly Estate Wines received a gold medal for their 2021 Lillypilly Noble Blend while Nugan Estate took gold for their 2021 Nugan Estate McLaren Parish Shiraz.
Winemaker at Lillypilly Estate, Robert Fiumara, said their award was an affirmation Nobel Blend is a flagship of the winery..
"Nobel Blend has been doing very well in the sweet wines category, including recently at the Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show," Mr Fiumara said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"That particular blend got 99 out of 100 at a wine show in Las Vegas recently which was amazing, and it was one of the top three in the sweet wines category of an esteemed wine show in Vienna. It's always pleasing to hear it's continuing to do well."
De Bortoli senior winemaker, Julie Mortlock, said it's not the first time Botrytis Semillon has impressed, taking awards at the Melbourne Wine Show, the NSW Wine Awards, as well as international gongs.
"It's very pleasing for the company and great to get that feedback and recognition," she said.
"Sometimes the judges go one way or the other depending on taste and preference, but there are some very interesting blends and flavours in both wines in contrast to our other varieties.
"We have also submitted these wines to the Riverian Wine Show so it will be interesting to see how they go..
"I think it's really nice to have that positivity amid the difficult circumstances for growers this year, as well as to promote this region."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.