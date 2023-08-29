The Irrigator

Sydney Royal Wine Show boasts Leeton, Hanwood, Bilbul products

AW
By Allan Wilson
August 29 2023
Lillypilly Wines chief winemaker Robert Fiumara after an award win in 2022. Picture by Talia Pattison
Several MIA wineries were named cream of the crop of the region's wine scene earlier this month, with two Griffith and one Leeton winery taking out trophies in the Sydney Royal Wine Show.

