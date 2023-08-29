The Irrigator
Home/News/Politics

Farrer MP Sussan Ley no longer required to contest preselection

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
August 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer MP Sussan Ley after retaining her seat at the 2022 federal election. The deputy Liberal Party leader has avoided a preselection challenge from Jean Haynes. Picture by James Wiltshire
Farrer MP Sussan Ley after retaining her seat at the 2022 federal election. The deputy Liberal Party leader has avoided a preselection challenge from Jean Haynes. Picture by James Wiltshire

Deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley appears to be safe from a challenge for the seat of Farrer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.