Deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley appears to be safe from a challenge for the seat of Farrer.
A number of reports over the weekend noted Deniliquin candidate Jean Haynes had been blocked by the NSW Liberals' nomination review committee on Friday, August 25, effectively preventing her from contesting the preselection ballot.
It was also reported that the state executive unanimously voted to expel powerbroker Christian Ellis from the party.
Ellis had been a key backer of Haynes and a attempted challenger of Ms Ley's position prior to the 2022 election before a panel of former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, ex-NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and past Liberal administrator Chris McDiven endorsed her candidacy.
Australian Community Media contacted Ms Ley's on Monday, August 28, but was told she was unable to speak on internal party processes.
She has been Farrer's MP since 2001.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.