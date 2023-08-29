COMMUNITY helping community.
That is the crux of many organisations in Leeton shire, including one which has handed over a timely donation.
The Leeton Men's Shed recently handed over some of the funds it has accumulated through its work and projects to the Leeton branch of Can Assist.
Leeton Men's Shed member Lindsay Marsh said the donation was not only a way to support another group in the shire, but to recognise the hard work its members do to help residents in the community.
Can Assist relies on donations and fundraising to help keep its coffers ticking over as the need for support when it comes to helping cancer patients in Leeton shire is something that never dwindles.
Both organisations are a great place to meet new people, help others and spend time in a valuable way.
The Men's Shed and Can Assist are always looking for new members to take part in their community work and to help them keep operating for years to come.
