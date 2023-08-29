The Irrigator

Leeton Men's Shed donates back to Leeton Can Assist

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 29 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The donation was a timely one for Leeton's Can Assist courtesy of the Leeton Men's Shed. Pictures supplied
The donation was a timely one for Leeton's Can Assist courtesy of the Leeton Men's Shed. Pictures supplied

COMMUNITY helping community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.