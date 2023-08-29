A TRIO of former Leeton shire residents are this weekend gunning for a place in their Aussie Rules competition's premiership decider.
Former residents Angus Boulton and Ryan Dunn have been playing in the Northern Districts Tigers side in the Illawarra South Coast Senior competition under the guidance of their coach Glenn Haase.
Haase is also a former Leeton shire resident, with the group now deep into their season.
This weekend they will play their preliminary final against the University of Wollongong Bulldogs, which features another Leeton player in Josh Thomas.
When Haase first moved to Wollongong he played football with the Tigers before spending three years as the assistant coach.
This year marks his first time in the head coach role. It is also Dunn and Boulton's first season with the club.
Dunn is currently completing an apprenticeship in the area, while Boulton is undertaking tertiary studies.
Haase said both have had a big impact on the side during their first season at the club.
"Ryan plays on the half forward line and he has been instrumental with our forward line ... he's been very dangerous in the forward line," Haase said.
"He's a really clever footballer and he has helped all of our other forwards with their structure too.
"Angus plays on the halfback line and he's a really attacking backline player.
"He sets up all of our attack on the backline. He's having a really good last half of the season."
The preliminary final against the Bulldogs will determine who will face Figtree Kangaroos in the grand final.
"We beat Figtree a couple of weeks ago, which was a good confidence-booster for us," Haase said.
"We haven't beaten the Bulldogs yet this season, so it should be a really good game. We'll be going in as underdogs for sure."
Haase said Boulton and Dunn's presence in the side would be crucial in the preliminary final.
"They are both a huge part of the team ... it's been great to have them in the side and have that connection to back home," he said.
"It's been great, I've really enjoyed having them in the team."
