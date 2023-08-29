LEETON United's women's side have secured their place in this year's finals series after defeating South Wagga over the weekend.
The team went into the match knowing a win would guarantee them a place in the Madden Shield finals for the first time since 2020.
United started well and almost opened the scoring when Alynta Watts had a chance, but her shot went wide of the goal.
United kept piling on the pressure and again went close to finding the back of the net when Samantha Ciavarella chipped the South Wagga keeper, but a handball in the build up had the goal ruled out.
However, the moment finally came in the 43rd minute when United's Sally Dennis played a long ball forward from inside the centre circle and the ball bounced over the keeper to put United 1-0 up.
The second half started slowly, but Leeton were still in control and had a few more chances to extend the lead.
Again, they thought they had done so after captain Sandra Nardi had her free kick come back off the crossbar.
As the second half went on, South Wagga pushed more players forward and put some of the pressure back on Leeton, but didn't have any clear chances.
United's defence held firm to ensure a valuable win and three points, which puts them five points clear in fourth with only one game remaining.
Coach Rhys Jones said it was a great effort from the team, who have worked hard all season, sometimes while being short on players.
We've got the job done to get into finals, but now we have to build on that and have a massive shot at the finals.- Coach Rhys Jones
"It's a fantastic achievement not only for the girls, but the whole club in general," he said.
"We weren't sure how many we would have registered this year and we ended up having 16.
"We had two of the girls have season-ending injuries, so most games we've played with 11 or 12.
"We've got three players who haven't played before, so to get into the finals is amazing and I couldn't be any prouder of the team."
Jones also said the hard work doesn't stop now.
"We've got the job done to get into finals, but now we have to build on that and have a massive shot at the finals," he said.
"We know we can compete with the best teams in the league, but we have to keep going and progressing in order to do that."
United will now play their final game of the regular season away at Hanwood on Sunday at 9am.
They will also face Hanwood again in the first round of finals the following week.
