The Irrigator

Leeton United's women's side have secured their place in this year's finals series

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 29 2023 - 2:00pm
Leeton United's women's team will feature in this year's finals series after defeating South Wagga on the weekend. Picture supplied
LEETON United's women's side have secured their place in this year's finals series after defeating South Wagga over the weekend.

Local News

