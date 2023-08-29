LEETON police are investigating the theft of several vehicles in the shire.
One of the vehicles has been recovered, but the second remains missing.
Both were stolen from different addresses around the same date.
Police said a silver Toyota Aurion was stolen sometime between 10.30pm on August 23 and 5.30am on August 24 from Bella Vista Drive.
It was later recovered by police about 12.30pm on August 24 in Wade Avenue and it was forensically examined at the scene.
A white Ford Falcon was also taken between midnight on August 23 and 7am on August 24 from an address on Corbie Hill Road and is still missing.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers.
In a separate matter, a 63-year-old man has been charged with high-range drink driving and driving while unlicensed.
The man was stopped for a roadside breath test on August 24 on Irrigation Way between Yanco and Leeton.
A second reading at the Leeton police station of 0.115 had him officially charged.
