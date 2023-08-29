The Irrigator
Home/News/Court and Crime

Leeton police look into theft of vehicles with similar time ranges

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police ae hopeful the community will assist the investigation.
Police ae hopeful the community will assist the investigation.

LEETON police are investigating the theft of several vehicles in the shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.