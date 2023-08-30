Riverina residents are being urged to keep up to date with their annual STI testing as syphilis cases soar across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
MLHD clinical nurse consultant Lauren Coelli said health practitioners across the Riverina were particularly concerned around the "huge" jump in syphilis numbers seen in recent months.
"Over the COVID-19 period we saw a decrease in STI notifications as services were closed and we weren't seeing a lot of people coming in to have tests done," Ms Coelli said.
"Across the district the numbers of notifications for most STIs have gone back to pre-pandemic levels and for some infections - particularly syphilis - the rates have surpassed what we had been seeing previously in 2019.
"A trend we are seeing is increased rates of infectious syphilis, which is something we are concerned about."
Ms Coelli said in 2021 and 2022 across NSW there was a 40 per cent increase in infectious syphilis in women of reproductive age.
"We have seen a sharp increase in rates in woman of reproductive age and what that means is there's also a risk of infectious syphilis during pregnancy and that can cause congenital syphilis, which has very poor outcomes for the baby," she said.
Syphilis left untreated can cause tertiary syphilis, which in the later stages can cause damage to the brain, nerves, eyes, heart, blood vessels, liver, bones and joints.
It can also be passed on to a child during birth if left untreated and undetected.
"What's important, in particular around syphilis, is people who are planning on becoming pregnant or who are in the early stages of pregnancy should seek medical assistance," Ms Coelli said.
"Syphilis is a test we do in early pregnancy, and in NSW we now do it twice during pregnancy due to the increase in rates.
"People who aren't necessarily becoming pregnant, we still recommend people are screened for STIs."
People who engage in sexual intercourse with new partners, people under 30 who are sexually active and those who have symptoms or who have been told they have been exposed to an STI are among those who Ms Coelli said should seek testing.
Known as the 'Great Pretender', syphilis often presents itself in many forms or not at all.
"Usually what happens is, when people are first exposed to it, some people will develop an ulcer, which is usually a genital ulcer or an oral ulcer," Ms Coelli said.
"A lot of the time it is painless, so people often won't even know that it's there.
"Other symptoms include a full body rash or rashes on the palms of your hands or on the bottoms of your feet. The vast majority of people exposed to syphilis won't experience symptoms at all."
While seeking help can be daunting for young people, Ms Coelli said there were several services people can access STI testing from, including Headspace Wagga and sexual health clinics in both Griffith and Wagga.
"Some people might think they require an examination but most of the time now we don't do examinations unless there is something they want us to look at - so most of the time we get people to do their own swabs," she said.
With prevention easier than treatment, people are urged to use protection when having sex and have those sometimes awkward conversations with partners to prevent getting and spreading STIs.
"People know how to prevent STIs, people know it's important to use condoms and to be carrying condoms if they are thinking they may be going to have sex with someone," Ms Coelli said.
"Knowing where you can get condoms is important but also having some on you.
"For young people it can be difficult to have that conversation with partners - but it's about protecting yourself, your partner and the wider community."
While not classified as an STI, another concern for MLHD practitioners is the increase in the numbers of monkeypox (MPox) cases popping up across the state in recent months.
Ms Coelli said while MPox can be spread through close contact or from being at "hot and sweaty parties or sharing towels", it is believed many of the new isolated cases have spread through sexual intercourse.
"We're also responding nationally to increase rates of Monkeypox in Australia," she said.
"Internationally there was a steep rise in cases early last year.
"Non-linked cases are starting to pop up, in particular in metropolitan areas like Sydney, and the reason for that is a lot of people who are testing positive for monkeypox have been travelling overseas and what we know is that areas in South-East Asia and China have really high rates of monkeypox.
"So, if you are travelling, you can access a vaccination - Wagga and Griffith do have the vaccine."
Those who identify as a bi-sexual or gay man are more at risk of contracting monkeypox and Ms Coelli recommended they get vaccinated.
Monkeypox can cause fever, headaches, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and/or exhaustion before a rash or lesions develop.
