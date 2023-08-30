The Irrigator
The Leeton Junior Phantoms under 12s take on Temora on Sunday, September 3 in the grand final

August 30 2023 - 1:00pm
The Junior Phantoms under 12s side is ready to do battle in their grand final this weekend. Picture supplied
THE Leeton Junior Phantoms under 12s are off to the grand final this weekend as they seek to bring home the premiership honours.

