THE Leeton Junior Phantoms under 12s are off to the grand final this weekend as they seek to bring home the premiership honours.
The team will face an undefeated Temora side in Sunday's grand final in what will be an interesting match up.
Leeton was able to make the grand final after winning their two matches last weekend against the Wagga Red Crows and the Young Yabbies.
Coach Ginger Longford said the under 12s have grown throughout the season.
"The under 12s started the season off slow with two forfeits early with players away," she said.
"We were grinding out wins each week with players away for rep or injury. Having new players coming to the club this year, the team started to gel, winning back-to-back games.
"With a big focus on aggression at the breakdown this year, the under 12s started playing some exciting rugby.
READ MORE:
"We have really good structure and the team have a great shot at coming away with a win this Sunday."
The side finished the round games in fourth before making their way to the grand final.
"If we stick to our style of rugby and not get sucked into their game, we are bound to win," Longford said.
Myles Crockett (captain): A main player in our front row. With his go forward runs and bone crushing defence he will lead from the front.
Indie Dunn (vice captain): With her ability to get to the breakdown along with her skill and rugby knowledge, she is one to watch.
Walter Toia: When given good ball on the run can break the line anytime. Given half a chance can open up the game.
Eli Gatt: One of our props and scrum enforcers. When charging onto the ball, can break the line and is like a brick wall in defence.
Corbin Longford: A key player in support. Always there to clean out, seal the ball or pilfer at the breakdown.
Noah Stout: When in the zone has the ability to take charge in both attack and defence. Is also strong close to the line.
Tavita Misi: New to the club this year, Tavita has brought his raw skill and aggression, which fits him perfectly in the flanker position.
Maddix Thompson: With the transition from flanker to the centres his speed and defence has been key for the Phantoms this year.
Thomas Johnson: With his speed and strength he's able to run the ball and gain field position every time. Also is a great pilfer of the ball.
Braxton McDonald: Key playmaker who can steal the ball and can turn the game on its head at any time. Definitely one to watch.
Kobe Rourke: With his speed and ability to draw players in you can be sure once the ball is in his hands the outside backs get clean ball.
Travis McLennan: In his first year of competitive rugby Travis has improved and defended his wing to become a vital member of the outside backs.
Isiah Tocin: With a move to fullback Isiah has proven himself time and time again making try saving tackles and damaging kick return runs.
Zavion Miles: First time playing union Zavion has slotted into the position of scrum half effortlessly. His speed and defensive ability in and around the ruck has been invaluable to our team.
Kobe Hayes: A late comer to the Phantoms Kobe has been eager to learn, listens to instruction and shown he can tackle and run the ball and be sure to find the line.
Damian Hamlin: Has shown massive improvement this year running the ball hard and straight and making try saving tackles.
Viena Epasid: Part of our prop posse, Junior can run and bump off any defender. His pick and drives close to the line are neat, clean and effective every time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.