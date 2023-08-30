The Irrigator

Leeton men's social bowls competition enjoys big numbers on stunning winter day

August 30 2023 - 10:00am
Gary Piltz makes a delivery on the Leeton Soldiers Club green. Picture supplied
On a magnificent winter afternoon, 22 bowlers graced the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last week's social bowls day.

