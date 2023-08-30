On a magnificent winter afternoon, 22 bowlers graced the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last week's social bowls day.
In what was a one-sided affair, the biggest win of the day was recorded on rink five where Gary Piltz led his side to a huge 20-shot victory over Harry O'Callaghan's outfit.
Piltz and teammates Neil Condron and Larry Harrison were untroubled in their 29-9 romp.
On rink six, Rattles Retallick, Leo Plant and Bob Hermes recorded a comprehensive nine shot, 17-8 victory over Phil Morris, Terry Dale and Bill Creber.
Rink four had another lopsided affair, with John Leech, Bruce Dale and Ken Hillier proving far too consistent for Dennis Dean's outfit, securing a 15-shot, 22-7 win.
The final contest of the afternoon had a pairs match where Mick McAliece and Tony Wood secured a seven-shot, 23-16 victory over Bob Bunbury and Peter Evans.
Terry Dale recorded the only resting toucher of the afternoon, while Piltz recorded the only wrong bias.
Results from the preliminary rounds of last week's mixed pairs championships had Laurel Cox and Len Eason defeat Kathy Marks and Ken O'Connell 20-15, husband-and-wife team Leo and Jeannie Plant recorded a convincing 23-7 win over Loraine McKeller and Ken Hillier, while Ann Chant and John Leech had a decisive 21-8 victory over Betty Howard and Bruce Dale.
A severe attack of the "colliwobbles" had Alan Breed forced to withdraw from last Saturday's minor pairs semi final.
Tony Wood replaced Breed as John Leech's partner before being defeated 25-14 by Ashley McAliece and Dennis Dean.
