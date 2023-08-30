WITH a gold medal and national championship title to her name, Parkview Public School's Miah Weymouth has much to be proud of.
Miah was a crucial player and team mate in the NSW under 12s Aussie Rules side, which took out the School Sport Australia AFL Championships earlier this month in Albury.
The team, coached by Leeton's Travis Irvin, had gone into the championships with the goal of picking up a couple wins, to learn new skills and enjoy the game.
However, they were able to come away with much more than that.
The side started the tournament with a win over Queensland on day one, before a narrow loss to Victoria the following day.
Next up was victories over the ACT, Northern Territory and South Australia before the gold medal match against Western Australia.
"From a coaching point of view it was amazing ... all week we had the KPIs we wanted to meet, so to get as far as we did and to win, it was just spectacular," Irvin said.
"The whole team was just amazing throughout the week.
"Having been involved with PSSA Aussie Rules for 24, 25 years, it was so great to get that win.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Miah herself is such a talented athlete. She was a huge part of the team in many big moments too."
For Miah, the experience was one she will remember for a lifetime.
The talented sporting star has only been learning the ins and outs of Aussie Rules for a short amount of time, so to reach this elite level and come away with a championship win and gold medal is no small feat.
Miah's talents cover a whole range of codes, including soccer and basketball, but now perhaps a professional career in Aussie Rules could be on the cards thanks to her efforts and the pathways that are now in place for the sport.
"It was so fun ... the toughest game I thought was probably against Victoria," Miah said.
"I liked meeting new friends and learning more.
"It was a good experience ... it was pretty cool when we won."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.