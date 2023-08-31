The Irrigator

History made as Wagga's Imaging Associates begins new Magseed breast cancer procedure

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Registered nurse Prue Cobb, radiologist Bibiche Gest, medical imaging technologist Stacey Roberson, Wagga's first patient to receive the Magseed implant Grace Atkins and breast surgeon Kate FitzGerald at Imaging Associates on Wednesday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Registered nurse Prue Cobb, radiologist Bibiche Gest, medical imaging technologist Stacey Roberson, Wagga's first patient to receive the Magseed implant Grace Atkins and breast surgeon Kate FitzGerald at Imaging Associates on Wednesday. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga mum battling breast cancer has praised a local imaging centre as it began a groundbreaking new treatment in the city this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.