A Wagga mum battling breast cancer has praised a local imaging centre as it began a groundbreaking new treatment in the city this week.
On Wednesday, Imaging Associates introduced a Wagga first, injecting patients with Magseed markers, the latest in breast surgery technology designed to guide surgeons to the cancerous growth.
Smaller than a grain of rice, the unbreakable magnetic seed simplifies breast cancer surgery for both patient and physician.
Grace Atkins, 33, became Wagga's first patient to receive the new treatment on Wednesday morning and said it was all over in a very short time.
"The procedure ... was literally done in three to four minutes," Ms Atkins said.
She said having the simple procedure ahead of an operation to remove a growth early next week was much better than a hookwire procedure, where a wire is inserted into the breast to show where the growth is on the morning of the operation.
"It's lifted a bit of weight off my shoulders," Ms Atkins said.
"I'll go [into hospital] to have a lumpectomy on Monday with that seed [already] placed in there to help the doctor find the [cancer] by sound."
After noticing a growth last year, Ms Atkins received a report confirming she had breast cancer earlier this year, and began treatment quickly after that.
After initially putting off having the growth looked into, she encourages others to check with the experts.
"Definitely go and get checked," Ms Atkins said.
"I'm just 33 years old, and at my age people don't think to check themselves, but it's incredibly important."
Ms Atkins is not the first in her family to be hit with breast cancer, with an aunt passing away many years ago at the age of just 45.
Since then, she noted cancer treatment has come a long way and praised those who have worked behind the scenes to bring Magseed to Wagga.
"I would like to give a huge thank you to Dr Kate Fitzgerald and her team for their time and efforts advocating for Magseed use," Ms Atkins said.
"Without her using and advocating for the use of such technologies we wouldn't have the options available in rural NSW."
Medical imaging technologist Stacey Roberson carried out some of the groundbreaking procedures on Wednesday and said it was a great step forward for breast cancer patients.
"The patient no longer has to go to surgery early in the morning, they don't have to fast for ages, and it's really convenient because they can have the procedure done when it suits them," Ms Roberson said.
"The patient can come and have the Magseed procedure done then ... they can go to the pool, the gym or do whatever they want, and then all they have to do after that is turn up for the surgery itself."
Griffith Base became the first place in the state to use Magseeds last October after Dr Fitzgerald brought the technology to NSW.
Dr FitzGerald, who will operate on Wagga's first Magseed recipients, previously used the technology while working abroad in Scotland.
