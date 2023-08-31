Whitton's "big garage sale" will be held again this year on Saturday, October 28.
To start at 9am, this is a great opportunity for residents to have a spring clean and sell off their excess bits and pieces.
As well as individuals having their garage sales at their homes, the community hall will be open with various stallholders.
Spots at the hall are open to anyone, so if you are interested in a stallholder spot at the hall, call the Whitton Post Office.
Whitton-Murrami Public School students have been keeping busy, celebrating Book Week with a dress up day.
They also had a green and gold dress up day, with green and gold cupcakes celebrating the Matildas achievements.
There was also a visit from Jasmine the youth liaison officer from Leeton Police where students learned all about stranger danger and ways to keep safe, bike and scooter safety and how to stay safe when online using computers, tablets, and phones.
IN OTHER NEWS:
They also enjoyed a noisy and colourful visit from the Trek4Kidz crew supporting the Starlight Children's Foundation Australia.
There were some wonderful cars with some unique features and some interesting costumes.
The school was presented with some sporting goods that were donated by Intersport Port Macquarie.
Last Saturday, the Whitton Bowling Club hosted a fundraising social bowls day in support of manager Kym and her partner Angus after his recent medical emergency and expected long recovery.
Finally, after 21 years at the Whitton Post Office, Helen has officially retired. I am sure she will enjoy that extra time in her garden or sewing room.
