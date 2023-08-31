The Irrigator

Leeton United taking on Tumut at home on Saturday, September 2

By Talia Pattison
August 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Leeton United's Fred Gardner gets the ball moving. Picture by Liam Warren
LEETON United will use this weekend's match against Tumut as a pre-finals test.

