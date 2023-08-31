LEETON United will use this weekend's match against Tumut as a pre-finals test.
United is hoping to have a full strength team on the paddock on Saturday at MIA Sportsground as they look to ramp up all aspects of their match and game play ahead of the Pascoe Cup finals series.
However, before they reach the pointy end of the season there is one more round in the home and away season remaining.
Tumut will be a formidable opponent on Saturday afternoon. They have nothing to lose given they won't be playing finals football in 2023 and they will be out to push Leeton United as a result.
This is something Leeton will welcome. The home side will be looking to play a polished brand of football and will hope for a challenging match to prepare them for their first final the following week.
It's do or do for United in the finals, so preparation will be key and for them that starts this weekend against Tumut.
Coach Ethan Murphy will be hoping to have his team firing on all cylinders and it is expected there will be a full squad to choose from.
Leeton come into the game off the back of a close encounter with Hanwood last weekend where they went down 2-1, but it is a match they will take plenty of confidence from into the weekend given they were down several of their regular players.
First grade will kick off at 3pm on Saturday.
