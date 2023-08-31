THE Leeton Greens will need to win their elimination final this weekend if they are any chance of defending their premiership title.
After going down to Darlington Point-Coleambally 38-30 on Sunday, the Greens will be hoping they can get their finals series back on track with a victory over Yenda on Saturday afternoon.
A win will see them progress to the preliminary final, but a loss will mean their season is done and dusted.
Todd Prest and Rhys Wilesmith will return to the side for the clash, with coach Hayden Philp confident the Greens will get the job done.
"That's pretty much our full strength side, I don't think we have had that all year to be honest, so it works out well having it happen for finals," Philp said.
"Hopefully we can keep injury free and continue on. I think we are better off from the run last week against DPC. It wasn't the result we wanted, but it was good to have a solid hit out.
"We just have to do it the harder way now."
Leeton has been the victors twice already over Yenda this season, with a 52-10 thumping last time they met in round 10 and a 38-12 win back in round three.
However, Yenda does come into the match following a grinding win in their first final last weekend against West Wyalong.
"Yenda will definitely be out to win like everyone else," Philp said.
"I know they've got a couple of boys back and they'll be looking to prove they deserve to be in the finals after a bit of luck to get there."
Heading into the must-win clash, the Greens have been working on fixing errors and approaching the game how they want to play on their terms.
"We just need to simplify what we are trying to do," Philp said.
"Last weekend we were trying to score off almost every set, where I think we just need to play footy for 80 minutes and hold as much ball as we can.
"Hopefully we can fix up some of the mistakes we made last weekend, get the win on Saturday and keep going forward in the finals."
First grade will kick off at 2.05pm at Wade Park in Yenda on Saturday, with league tag also competing earlier in the day at 11.45am.
