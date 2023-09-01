Eighteen players took to the green at the L&D last Thursday, allowing for three games of triples.
The drawn winners were Patti Wakeman, Dian Colyer and Jan Fitzpatrick after defeating Jean Leighton, Lorraine Mullins and Joan Bourke 21-9.
Leighton's team was only one shot behind when Wakeman's side scored six on the ninth giving them a strong lead.
Also playing triples was Elaine Sullivan, Marika Pete and Faye Harris defeated Judy Heness, Wilma Alexander and Jo Rees.
Sullivan's side took the lead early and managed to hold onto it throughout the match winning 19-12.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a close game of triples, Joan Lloyd, Mary Payten and Janet Bell defeated Lorraine Messner, Denise Naylor and Dot Semmler 15-12.
After being six shot down Messner's team slowly found their form to be one shot in front on the second last end, but was outdone when Lloyd's team gained four, winning the game by three.
The CRDWBA State Fours Championships will be played at the L&D Bowling Club on Thursday, September 7 with Denise Naylor, Jean Leighton, Lorraine Messner and Faye Harris competing for the title against Elaine Sullivan, Patti Wakeman, Dot Semmler and Judy Heness.
