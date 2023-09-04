The Irrigator
Home/News/Rural

Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO Jeremy Cass says industry is drowning in oversupply

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 5 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO Jeremy Cass says a 'normal' harvest could see grapes dumped. Picture by Allan Wilson
Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO Jeremy Cass says a 'normal' harvest could see grapes dumped. Picture by Allan Wilson

MIA growers could be forced to dump a wealth of grapes next harvest with over two years of wine oversupply on hand. The surplus means the nation is practically swimming in wine, to the effect of over two billion litres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.