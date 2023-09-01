NEW skills are always valuable when it comes to employment, but one Leeton shire resident is hoping to use her newly-acquired expertise to also aid her ongoing community work.
Erica West recently completed a business course at TAFE NSW and is using her new skills to plan her next career step.
In the meantime, the mother-of-two has landed an unexpected promotion at her current workplace.
After graduating from TAFE NSW Narrandera with a Certificate III in Business, Ms West immediately noticed a difference in her work at a restaurant.
"The customers saw I was more confident and better at problem-solving and so did my boss," she said.
"He noticed the course had really helped me with critical thinking and dealing with challenges, as well as understanding there are different ways of solving problems and he offered me a management position."
Ms West enrolled in the course with the aim to secure ongoing employment in office administration, a competitive sector that the National Skills Commission says attracts the highest number of job applications per vacancy than all other occupation groups.
Teacher Alison Warren said Ms West's studies had set her on a path to lifelong learning and delivered qualifications that would give her an edge with employers.
"We know there is high demand for skilled administrative and clerical workers in the Riverina, so having those vocational qualifications will help to make Erica stand out when she applies for work in the sector," Ms Warren said.
"Employers are looking for workers with business skills in fields as diverse as healthcare, education, major industry or government services but competition for these roles can be strong. So having nationally recognised qualifications give graduates like Erica a real advantage."
Ms West is also using her new skills to create more streamlined administration processes in her volunteer role as vice-secretary of the Yanco-Wamoon Rural Fire Service brigade.
Acting District Manager with the RFS, Scott Connor, congratulated Ms West on completing her studies.
"It's great to see our young members succeeding in extracurricular studies where it has been proven to benefit them in their roles within their local community," he said.
Ms West thanked her teachers for giving her confidence and knowledge that's closely-aligned to industry needs.
"It's a great feeling to have the qualifications I need to build a career and it's also been fantastic to benefit from the community advantages offered by TAFE NSW," she said.
"While I'm working on my next career move, I'm looking forward to using my skills to help our fire brigade and in a social sense, studying at TAFE NSW has provided me with a new circle of friends, so I'd definitely recommend it to anyone wanting to learn and grow."
