The Irrigator
Home/Comment
Opinion

Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Resident's Association Inc airs thoughts

September 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letter: Association offers thoughts, opinion on council operations
Letter: Association offers thoughts, opinion on council operations

On Monday, August 14, the Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Resident's Association Inc had its first AGM and regular meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.